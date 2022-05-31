Conservation groups take issue with North Dakota anti pollution plan

Fri, Jul 30th, 2021 - 7:47am
May 31, 2022 - 7:40am | By Kyle Cornell
(Bismarck, ND) -- Conservation groups in North Dakota are taking issue with the state's anti-pollution plan.
The National Parks Conservation Association and Badlands Conservation Alliance argue that the state's draft regional haze plan will lower air quality across the state over the next decade.
The National Park Service calls North Dakota the worst in the country for its pollution impact on protected national parks. The Department of Environmental Quality says the state has met all standards.