Conservation groups take issue with North Dakota anti pollution plan

May 31, 2022 - 7:40am | By Kyle Cornell
Photo by: North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality
(Bismarck, ND) -- Conservation groups in North Dakota are taking issue with the state's anti-pollution plan.

The National Parks Conservation Association and Badlands Conservation Alliance argue that the state's draft regional haze plan will lower air quality across the state over the next decade.

The National Park Service calls North Dakota the worst in the country for its pollution impact on protected national parks. The Department of Environmental Quality says the state has met all standards.

North Dakota Department Of Environmental Quality
Air quality

